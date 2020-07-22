Article Image Alt Text

Betty Ann Frederick

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:55am

April 4, 1944 ~ July 19, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Betty Ann Frederick, 76, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Vermilion Health Care Center.
She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Connor Poirrier officiating the services.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Richard Frederick and Stacey Foster; sister, Vernice Falgout; grandchildren, Lindsey Renard, Timothy Renard, Michael Frederick, Summer Frederick, Patience Frederick, Aiden Foster, Spencer Foster and Wyatt Foster; and great granddaugther, Jemma Davidson.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Percy Foster and Francis Frederick; daughter, Bonnie Renard; son-in-law, Kelly Renard; and a brother, Jessie Blanchard.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

