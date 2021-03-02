Bert “Pepper” Broussard Jr.

August 26, 1956 ~ February 25, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Bert Wilton Broussard Jr., 64, who died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his son, Bubba Broussard and his wife, Heather; daughter, Karen Morrissey and her husband, David, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Broussard; sisters, Betty Gonzalez, Jane LeMaire and Melba Broussard; grandchildren, Kavan Broussard, Kealy Broussard, Bailey Broussard, Carter Broussard, Joseph Tucker, V, and David Morrissey, III; and great grandchild, Kash Peters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Lula Broussard; two brothers, Travis Broussard and John Broussard; sister, Tina Broussard; son, Jeremy Broussard; and grandson, Kalix Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 11:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Audubon Hospice and his sisters for their help and support. Also a very heartfelt thanks to Sheron Landry for her around the clock care, support and love during Bert’s last days with us.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.