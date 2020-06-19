Barbara N. Davis

NEW IBERIA — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Barbara Ann Nathan, 69, the former Barbara Ann Davis at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Wright, Jr., officiating.

She will await the resurrection at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Loreauville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral Home 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

A resident of New Iberia, LA, she passed at 11:20 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her father: Joseph Henry Davis of New Iberia, LA; one sister: Debra Davis of New Iberia, LA; three brothers: Emile Davis (Sarah Dell) of New Iberia, LA, Ricky James Davis (Jennifer) of New Iberia, LA and Felton Comeaux of Baytown, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Ben Nathan, Jr; mother: Lizzie Mae Antoine Davis; a special aunt, Letha Dauterive (who loved and raised Barbara Ann as her own child); her paternal grandparents: Howard Davis and Ann Davis and maternal grandparents: Essie Antoine and Mable B. Antoine.

Active Pallbearers will be: Grant August, Trey Lewis, Brody Fusilier, Gerald Anthony, Jr., David Anthony, and Derwin Antoine.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Emile Davis, Rickey Davis, Felton Comeaux, Alton Antoine, Sr., Allen Antoine, Sr. and Roland Antoine.

