May 12, 1930 ~ December 8, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Annie Mae Stelly Guilbeaux, 90, who died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Randy Guilbeaux, Roney Guilbeaux, John “Pete” D. Stelly, Hans Guilbeaux, Minos Sellers, and Kevin Vidrine.

Annie loved to sew. She was a master seamstress and member of the Homemakers Club. She was a fantastic cook having created many recipes.

She is survived by her two sons. Roney Gulibeaux and his wife, Connie, and Randy Guilbeaux and his wife, Lisa; three grandchildren, Hans Guilbeaux and his wife, Lori Heckman Guilbeaux, Brooke Guilbeaux, and Paige Guilbeaux; two great grandchildren, Dominic Guilbeaux and Audrey Guilbeaux; and brother, John “Pete” D. Stelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Guilbeaux; parents, Sulie Stelly and the former Paula Hebert; and siblings, Ralph Stelly, Randall Stelly, Raywood Stelly, Irby Stelly, Sabray Stelly, Inez Stelly, and Irene Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM.

The family request all visitors to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Due to COVID the family ask that no outside food be brought to funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.