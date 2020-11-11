Angela Menard

Angela Marissa Weekly Menard, 60, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Services were provided by Church Funeral Services in St. Amant, Louisiana.

Angela loved cooking, gardening, crafts, and being around her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Menard, her daughter Schyla Menard Babin and husband Bradley Babin of Sorrento, Louisiana. Her son, Dustin James Menard, and his fiance of St. Amant, Louisiana; three granddaughters. Thalan Jean Broussard of Corpus Christi, Texas; Sage Elizabeth Menard of Kaplan, Louisiana and Marissa Shea Babin of Sorrento, Louisiana.

Angela has three surviving brothers, Blaine Hebert of California and Roderick Keith Hebert of Florida and Steven Hebert, along with the many others she loved.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Diacles and Elodie Weekly, her mother Mary Jean Weekly Hebert of Gueydan and one granddaughter, Arissia Lee Ann Broussard of Forked Island, Louisiana.