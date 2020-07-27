December 2, 1948 ~ July 25, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Andrew Cedrus Duhon Jr., 71, who died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

Andrew is survived by his niece, Tiffany G. Pontiff and her husband, Danny; nephew, James M. Griffin, Jr. and his wife Michelle; great nieces, Phallyn Folse, Krislyn Landry, Lauren Griffin and Camille Griffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Cedrus Duhon, Sr. and the former Grace Elaine O’Bryan; sister, Andre “Ann” Duhon Griffin; and niece, Pamela Griffin Bares.

