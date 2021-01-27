ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Andre C. Touchet, 21, will be at 12:00PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

Andre, born in Lafayette and a resident of Erath passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He was an avid sports fan and a standout participant in baseball and football while in high school. “Andre was full of life and had a unique bond with the boys in his 2017 alumni class. They were more like brothers than classmates. Andre was laid back, smiling, laughing and academically strong and had a genuine heart. A true Bobcat Spirit that will always be remembered, never forgotten and always loved” EHS Principal Marc Turner.

He is survived by his parents, Jeremy and Laurie Broussard Touchet of Erath, sister, Ann-Racheal Touchet of Erath, Maternal grandparents, Oswald and Ginny Broussard of Erath, Paternal grandparents, Timothy and Genevieve Touchet of Delcambre, Maternal great grandfather, J.C. Broussard of Erath, uncle, Greg Touchet and wife Bridget of Delcambre, aunts, Christine Broussard and husband Shane of Erath, Christine Payton and husband Donovan of Delcambre, Paige Mitchell and husband Robby of Tampa, FL, numerous cousins and extended family members.

Serving as his Pallbearers will be Bren Faulk, Zachary Broussard, Noah Touchet, Coy Castro, Joseph Knight and Kobe Baker.

Serving as his Honorary Pallbearers will be Gabe Bellot, Devin Broussard, Jack Toups, Spence Suire, Chene Blanchette, Reece Lefleur, Derek Mitchell and Alex Mitchell

The family would like express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lafayette General ICU, especially to Blake and Hilary Hill.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.