ERATH — Funeral Services for Alvin J. “Chien” Guilbeaux,76, will be 2:00PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 in David Funeral Home of Erath. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will in David Funeral Home of Erath Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00AM until service time.

“Chien” passed away Wednesday, September, 23, 2020 at Eastridge Care Center in Abbeville. He retired in Animal Control for the Vermilion Parish Police Jury after many years of service. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was an avid Saints fan and loved Sunday football.

He is survived by his sons, Troy Guilbeaux of Erath, Trent Clostio and wife Kay of Abbeville, Scott Clostio and wife Jackie of Erath, Eric Clostio and wife Dawn of Abbeville, and Keith Bourque of Erath, brothers, Mike Guilbeaux and wife Rita Ann of Abbeville and Carroll Broussard of Youngsville,sisters Elaine Guilbeaux Guidry of Cecelia and Betty Ann Guilbeaux of Lafayette and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his beloved dog J.C.

He is preceded in death by his wife Verly Menard Guilbeaux, his parents, Lenis and Lena Comeaux Guilbeaux, son Bryan Bourque and his stepmother Rose S. Guilbeaux.

The family would like to thank the staff of Eastridge Nursing Center and Grace Hospice for the care and concern of Mr. Alvin during his time there.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.