Allen Doyce LeBlanc, 89, passed away on March 22, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Abbeville, Louisiana. Allen was born October 1, 1931 to Constant “Jack” LeBlanc and Electa Baudoin LeBlanc in Nunez, Louisiana, the oldest of three children.

Allen graduated from Abbeville High School in 1948. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Hawaii. Upon discharge in 1952, he enrolled at Southwestern Louisiana Institute. Allen then transferred to Embry Riddle School of Aviation where he graduated in 1954 as a pilot and aviation mechanic. Flying as a commercial pilot, he accumulated over 1,400 flight hours. Allen then worked as an aviation mechanic for PHI, Air Logistics, and England Air.

During this time, he traveled to over 27 countries, his favorite being the Amazon jungle. Passing on his knowledge to those who have a passion for Aviation was a lifetime dream of his. At the age of 60, Allen collaborated with the Lafayette Vocational Institute to open the first Federal Accredited Aviation Airframe & Power Plant School located at the Lafayette Regional Airport. Even after retiring, Allen always kept busy teaching computer classes, being involved in French/Abbeville Heritage, writing for the Bon Nouvelle, being an advocate for Bec Doux (a Cajun Comic strip), and keeping the stories of veterans alive.

Allen is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cristina; daughters Elena (David) Treadway and Nicole Dubois (engaged to Matthew Duhon); his children Rebecca LeBlanc, Ramona LeBlanc, and Kerry LeBlanc; stepson, Frederick Braun; grandchildren include Andrew Treadway and James Treadway, Caroline Dubois, Jacob Dubois; step-grandchildren Bree Duhon and Carli Duhon, Shawn LeBlanc, Robert (Kate) Bares and Cade Perry, Alex Pacheco and Kastan LeBlanc; step-grandson, Nathan Braun; great grandchildren include Julia LeBlanc, Emily LeBlanc, Lauren Stelly, Colin Stelly, Hadley LeBlanc, Saoirse LeBlanc, Aubrey Bares and Henry Bares, Rylee Pacheco, Brody Pacheco and Lakin Pacheco. He is also survived by his brother, Michael (Angela) LeBlanc.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ann Latham.

Funeral services will be held at The Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist on Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 AM until time of Holy Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow at The Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be bestowed at the gravesite.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be given in memory of Allen D. LeBlanc to Hospice of Acadiana 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503.

The family has asked that participants follow Covid safety recommendations.

