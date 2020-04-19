December 28, 1927 ~ April 16, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Agnes Kirkpatrick Godchaux passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 16, 2020. Agnes was born December 28, 1927 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Elijah Nevins Kirkpatrick and Mary Fish Kirkpatrick. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years Frank A. Godchaux III, by her sisters, Betsy Manning and Sarah Reade and by her brother E. N.” Sonny” Kirkpatrick Jr. She is survived by her four children Katherine Derby (Joel), Mary Wieck (Larry), Leslie Godchaux and Frank K. Godchaux; six grandchildren Leigh Godchaux, Stephen Wieck (Whitney), Frances Derby Bruhnke (Ben), Elizabeth Derby Richey (Paul), Gus Godchaux (Mark) and Joel Derby IV(Fiancé Madeline); four great grandchildren Frank Vice, Parker Vice, Emerson Bruhnke and Cecily Bruhnke.

Agnes graduated from Abbeville high school in the class 1945. She then attended LSU and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisiana Lafayette. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After graduation Agnes taught and coached in Gueydan, Louisiana and the following year, 1952 she moved to Fairbanks Alaska where she continued coaching women’s sports. After a year of teaching in Alaska, Agnes received a letter from the love of her life, Frank A Godchaux III, asking her to marry him, her reply, “I’m sitting on top of the world.” She married Frank on May 23, 1953.

For decades, Agnes was an invaluable partner travelling the world extensively by Frank’s side. Taking many business trips with Frank, who was active in the rice industry and served as a director on many corporate boards, Agnes was able to charm everyone she met worldwide. With her smile and grace, language was never a barrier for her. From the moors of Scotland to the rivers of India she left an indelible mark on everyone she met.

Agnes was an international sports woman when few women participated in sports. She was a crack shot, frequently out shooting the men and an excellent fly fisherwoman. Agnes was always a good sport whether walking for miles on a cold rainy Scottish moor, throwing a line for a fresh Atlantic salmon or out on an early morning duck hunt at her beloved Live Oak Plantation.

Throughout her life, Agnes was passionate about her family, friends, and overseeing her flower gardens, particularly her rose garden in Abbeville. She was active in the Abbeville community through the Woman’s Club of Abbeville, The Women of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and her sewing club. Agnes contributed to many Abbeville and Vermilion Parish organizations including Hearts of Hope, Boys and Girls Club of Vermilion Parish, Vermilion Historical Society, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church along with many others. She endowed the Agnes K. Godchaux business administration scholarship fund at the University of Louisiana Lafayette and she endowed the E.N. Kirkpatrick scholarship fund at Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing in honor of her father. She appreciated how important education is and wanted to make a difference in young people’s lives.

Pallbearers are Stephen Wieck, Gus Godchaux, Mark Weinberger, Joel Derby III, Joel Derby IV, Ben Bruhnke, Paul Richey and Charles Payne. Honorary Pallbearers are Lawrence Wieck, Pat Rose, and Charles Sonnier.

The Godchaux family wishes to express their gratitude to Charlotte Dubose, Murphy Landry, Mother Madge McLain of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Senior Helpers care givers, Dr. Dana Dicharry, MD and Nursing Specialties, Inc. for their dedication, kind care and service.

Under the current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A memorial service and celebration of her amazing life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Vermilion St., Abbeville, Louisiana 70510 or Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, 301AA Comeaux Memorial Drive, Abbeville, Louisiana 70510.