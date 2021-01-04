Young mother conducts search for her father

At the age of 18, Kyrsten Michelle Burley’s life was changed. After finding out that her “dad” wasn’t her biological father, relief set in, but so did so many questions which led her on the biggest journey of her life; finding her biological father.

Growing up, Kyrsten never felt close to the man she believed was her father and her relationship with her mother wasn’t the best either growing up.

“My mom was a runaway in foster care,” she said. “She ended up running away from Minnesota to Louisiana with some carnies and the last stop they made was Jennings, Louisiana, where she stayed behind for a couple of months.”

Social services ended up finding the now pregnant runaway, bringing her back to Minnesota. Kyrsten recalls her mother telling her that she was four months pregnant when she met the man she believed was her father for 18 years.

“It all makes so much sense,” Kyrsten said, “He was very abusive and treated me differently than his children and after I had my own son in 2019, it sort of pushed me to go on a search for my biological father and I’m not sure if he knows I exist.”

Kyrsten’s mother doesn’t even recall a name to give to her daughter to aid in her search for her father.

“She is very heavy on drugs and had been my entire life and I actually think she is homeless now; it’s very hard to get in touch with her so if I have any questions, they don’t typically get answered quickly, or at all,” she said.

Kyrsten did a DNA testing kit on Ancestry and “23 and Me” to find if there were any matches to lead her to her father, someone she hopes to build a healthy relationship with. That is what led her to Louisiana, since she has many links to the state.

Having 5 “search angels” helping to find her father, it brings comfort to Kyrsten knowing that these angels have helped over 50 families find their

relatives. Knowing that her situation is rare, she was told that these situations make it hard to find blood relatives, even with good DNA matches.

“My situation has so many adoptions, endogamy, secret affairs and unknown fathers linked to my family tree of over 14,000 people,” she said, “And that is just on my fathers side.”

In the process of trying to find out who her father could be, Kyrsten, has helped three other DNA matches find out who their biological dads are. Contacting several cousins of hers has also been hepful for Kyrsten, who grew up in Minnesota/North Dakota and now residing in Glendale, Arizona.

“I’ve never been to Louisiana, but this ancestry thing seems to be very popular in the Louisiana community and I’ve gotten so many leads so far,” she said, “Vermilion Parish is a main focus at this time, since my father, who I don’t know yet, is possibly linked to the Abbeville/Maurice area.”

Using every resource possible, she has gotten close to some of her dads side through Ancestry, something that makes her feel happy and grounded. Her situation isn’t like the others, since she isn’t adopted, but she has received many surnames connected to her biological father’s family.

Those surnames are Herpin, Hollier, Mott and Guidry, all very common names to all of Louisiana, but there are also some links to Texas as well, which is a common thing here in Louisiana. She was linked to a woman named Vivian “Hollier” Lacombe. Other names are Maurice Hollier, who she has been in contact with and shares DNA with, Robert David and many DNA matches descending from Jules Herpin.

“Thinking back to growing up, I was exposed to so much,” Kyrsten recalls, “Abuse from my mother was very physical and she was on lots of drugs, and as far as my step father, he had always abused me mentally and physically, but those mental scars are what hurt the most, so I was relieved to know I wasn’t his blood and in fact, he calls my son ‘it’.”

Kyrsten was actually in foster care at one point because of her mother’s abuse, but soon returned to her mothers care. “Not excusing her behavior, but my mother had come from a dark background, too, I have half siblings, one of which followed her path and is in jail and some I don’t connect with,” she said.

Kyrsten, happy to have broken the cycle, says that her mother didn’t know who her father was either, which Kyrsten recalls her mother telling her that she’ll be fine because she, too, didn’t know her father.

Being able to find her mothers father through the journey of finding her own, Kyrsten understands that finding her own father can potentially upset relatives, who may not want to speak to her again, but that doesn’t stop her. “I know it could hurt them, but it means the world to me to find my dad, even if he doesn’t know about me,” she said.

At the end of the day, you have to do what is best for you; that is something Kyrsten lives by. Missing out on opportunities out of fear of what others will think or do isn’t smart and could lead to more questions and what could have been.

When the 27-year-old moved to Arizona, she took a year off from doing daycare, something she was passionate about, to become a behavioral coach for a year. She was able to work with a lot of children that were raised in the same kind of setting as she did, and for Kyrsten, not only was it inspiring, but fulfilling as well. Since then, she has reopened her child care business and in her free time, she is a devoted mother and bride to be.

“I am hopeful that I will find my biological father,” Kyrsten said, “If anyone reading this article has information, please feel free to email me at kyrstenmichelle93@gmail.com.”

Kyrsten understands that some information may be a dead end, and she is okay with that.

“Once before, my mom, Tracy Burley (Landeau), gave me a name to a potential bio dad. I was able to meet him. I got close with his children, but it turned out to be a dead end after a DNA test.”

There will be those situations, but with her DNA kit that she did back in July, it’ll be a little easier.

Finding her family means a lot to Kyrsten, not only has it opened many doors for her so far, but it will also fulfill a huge part of her that’s been missing all these years.