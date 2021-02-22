Williams Scholar Academy will have townhall meeting on Feb. 22

Williams Scholar Academy and Bethal’s Place will have a town hall meeting on Monday at Comeaux Recreation Center in Abbeville.

The meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m.

The meeting is part of an ongoing effort to allow community-wide participation related to the school and to provide transparency related to the Bethel-Herod Development.

On-site student registration for August 2021 will also be available.

Student registration and teacher applications can also be submitted at wsascholar.com

Dr. Twyla Williams-Damond and Tiffany Williams-Spraggins both will provide an update on WSA’s “Your school. Your choice.” agenda and will answer your questions about the process.

Pastor Walter August, Jr. will discuss the progress and implications of the partnership with Bethel’s Place.

Other guest speakers include Councilwoman Terry Broussard and Marcus Williams of Williams Architectural Firm.

The event is open to the public, especially parents and students. Door prizes are offered and refreshments will be served. All guests are asked to wear masks for safety precautions.