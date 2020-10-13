Vermilion Parish Superintendent gives update on schools

The Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler sent out an update to its employees and parents on the condition of the Vermilion Parish School system, as of Monday afternoon.:

According to the Superintendent

• Currently we have seven schools still without electricity. The maintenance department and Regina Street buildings are also without power.

• All of the schools have some issues needing to be resolved. We have hired three different debris removal companies to pick up the outside grounds. Lots of trees, shingles, awnings, and other items all over the place. They began work today and will be picking up for the next three days.

•The school system is currently assessing the insides of the schools to the best of our ability at this time in the schools with electricity. We have been in contact with the mayors of the cities with no electricity and are waiting for up to date confirmations on possible return of electricity to our buildings.

The Special Ed office that was located at Port Street has been moved and is being housed in open spaces at the central office building.

The plans moving forward -

TUESDAY

• Maintenance Office will return. Kerry Richard will instruct on the plans.

WEDNESDAY

• All 12 month employees will work a full day at the central office or at their schools.

• Janitors will work all day if they have electricity.

• All other 9 and 10 month employees will work from 8-12 if their schools have electricity. Byler said you will need to check classrooms, computers, and make preparations for student return on Thursday. Any deviation from this plan because of no school electricity would be communicated by your principals. If you have extenuating circumstances due to the Hurricane Delta situation, you need to make arrangements with your site based leader and or supervisor.

• All Virtual teachers will be calling their students on Wednesday Morning to get electricity and internet capability updates from their students. You will be given the exact questions to ask a little later. Elementary Virtual has plans to resume on Monday, October 19th. MS/HS Virtual will resume on Thursday for those with the internet. No testing will be done until October 20th.

THURSDAY

• Elementary Students will return to school if clean-up is complete, electricity is functioning and we have a food supply to feed them.

• Middle School and High School Hybrid “B” Day students will return on Thursday and “A” day students will return on Friday. This could change depending on cleanup, food, and electricity.

Byler said, “Please understand that this is a work in progress, but I want to keep you informed as much as possible. We will have some teachers and students who possibly may still be relocated or without electricity and we will make adjustments where necessary for these individuals.”

“While we do have lots of things to take care of, we are very fortunate that we dodged a direct hit from a second hurricane. We should all be thankful and help out our neighbors in need who may have had substantial damage from either one. Thank you for understanding in all of this manner,” Byler said.