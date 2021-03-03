Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputy, man each shot during incident in Abbeville

An incident Wednesday afternoon resulted in a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and another man each being shot.

According to reports, the man involved in the shooting with the deputy has died. The deputy has been transported to an area hospital. His condition has not been reported.

The incident occurred at the corner of Greene Street and Schlessinger Street in Abbeville.

No further details have been released at this time

According to Lt. Jonathan Touchet of the Abbeville Police Department, the investigation has been turned over to Louisiana State Police.