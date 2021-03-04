Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting involving officers in Kaplan; man shot has non-life-threatening injuries

On March 3, at approximately 10:46 p.m, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to assist Kaplan Police Department with regards to a subject wielding lawn mower blades at 2705 N. Herpin St. in Kaplan.

While VPSO patrol division is en route to assist, call received of shots fired at same location. VPSO Detectives responded and are currently obtaining information as to the sequence of events which took place leading to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Kaplan P.D. responded to 2705 N Herpin St. at approximately 10:12 p.m. on March 3, in reference to a disturbance. Shortly after departing the first call, officers returned a second time for a crash at the residence.

When KPD officers responded the second time, they observed the suspect/victim, Larry Litwiler Jr., wielding two lawn mower blades and damaging vehicles at the residence. As KPD officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Litwiler Jr. began advancing on officers. Two KPD officers fired their duty weapons, striking Litwiler Jr.

Larry Litwiler Jr. was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still in the early stages and additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation moves forward.