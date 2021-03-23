Vermilion Parish School System monitoring weather

Vermilion Parish School System Superintendent Tommy Byler said Tuesday morning that school officials are taking precautions due to the weather.

“We are in shelter in place in our schools and are currently monitoring the weather forecast and are in contact with all of our schools,” Byler said in a post on social media. “Seniors who leave early will not be leaving until this weather has passed.”

Byler said individual schools will be sending text letting you know when they have concluded any shelters in place at their schools.

“We remain in contact with our schools and our students have done a great job of moving quickly and following directions,” Byler said.

Byler said the school system will make further updates as they become available.