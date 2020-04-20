Vermilion Parish School district has learning plan for rest of the year

Recently, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We know this is a challenging time for our community,” said Interim parish Superintendent Brad Pruhomme. “Structure and routines can be helpful to maintain some sense of normalcy during an uncertain time. In an effort to support our families and students during this extended school closure, our central office staff and school leaders have collaborated to develop a Continuous Learning Plan for our district.”

This plan outlines the school district’s step by step process to ensure that all students receive instructional support during this extended closure. This support will continue well into the 2020-2021 school year when all students and staff return safely to our schools.

Beginning April 20 - April 22, teachers and school administrators will be calling parents of their students, as part of our Vermilion Community Call-Out Mission.

Teachers will provide information regarding end of the year grades, waiving of state testing and directing parents to our Supplemental

Continuous Learning Guide.

Beginning the week of April 27, until the end of the school year, May 22, teachers will continue contacting families once per week via phone calls, emails, and/or Google classroom to offer support in their continuous learning.

Teachers will provide assistance in selecting age appropriate resources as identified in our Continuous Learning Guide and offering feedback on student progress for the duration of this school closure.

Students will not be graded for these Optional educational opportunities. The resources provide support for all learners including students with disabilities.

Please visit the Vermilion Parish School district’s website at vpsb.net under COVID-19 Information Page to view our extensive Continuous Learning Plan.