Vermilion Parish School Board looks at starting school later

The Vermilion Parish School District originally had plans to start school on Aug. 10. That was Plan A. But, as of last week, there is now a Plan B and possibly a Plan C, which pushes the opening date back.

At Thursday’s five-hour school board meeting, the board members could not decide when school will start. The debate went back and forth, and the meeting had to be stopped at 11 p.m., because everyone was getting tired. The meeting will continue Monday at 6 p.m., and the board is expected to decide on when to begin the school year.

The first plan released by the school district had school beginning on Aug. 10. The school district was also going to have a certain group of middle school and high school students go to school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and every other Friday; and the other group was going to go on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday.

Elementary students would go to school every day.

Also, if parents did not want to send their children to school in fear of COVID-19, the school district was offering virtual school. Students could learn at home on a computer.

Assistant superintendent Ellen Arceneaux took a survey of parents who may be interested in virtual school at every grade level. She received interest from 1,400 parents who wanted more information about the virtual school.

“There is a lot of interest in the virtual program,” said Arceneaux.

Because of the interest, Arceneaux told the school board members that the school district will be conducting a virtual school sign-up period that will end on July 27.

She expects 400 students and possibly more to enroll.

Because of the considerable amount of interest in the virtual school, Arceneaux is asking the School Board to consider Plan B. Plan B has the school district starting school on Aug. 24. Students and teachers would have to go through a unique training program on Aug. 20-21, educating them on social distancing, wearing a face mask and other health guidelines.

In Plan B, middle school and high school students would still attend school every other day.

After her presentation, Arceneaux said she recommended the board adopt Plan B and push the opening of school back to Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 10.

Then the debate began between board members.

School Board member Kristy Hebert suggested that Vermilion Parish start school on Sept. 7, after Labor Day. That is Plan C.

“I don’t see how we are going to put our teachers and janitors in danger,” said Hebert. “The fear is real.”

School Board member Chris Gautreaux wanted to know if any of the teachers were asked about their concerns of going back into the classroom?

A poll was taken by the Vermilion Association of Educators (VAE), and according to VAE President Shelly Ryan, 638 school employees responded to the question, if they were worried about their safety at school due to COVID-19. She said 60 percent said they were concerned and 22 percent said they were not concerned. “These employees are concerned,” said Hebert.

School Board member Dale Stelly asked Ryan, what would be her recommendation for starting school. She responded by saying, “I can not be specific.”

Arceneaux encouraged the school board to decide because there is a lot that needs to be done. She said the school administration is steering a big ship and not a small boat. “Whatever is decided, remember it can not be done overnight.”