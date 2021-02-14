Vermilion Parish Police Jury announces no trash pick up on Monday, Feb. 15
Due to the predicted weather conditions, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury announced that no trash pick up will take place on Monday, Feb. 15.
Weather permitting trash pickup will start up on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
The following will be the Trash Pick Up Schedule for the week of Feb. 15,:
Monday, Feb. 15 - No Pickup
Tuesday, Feb. 16 - Monday trash pickup
Wednesday, Feb. 17 - Tuesday trash pickup
Thursday, Feb. 18 - Wednesday trash pickup
Friday, Feb. 19 - Thursday trash pickup
Saturday, Feb. 20 - Friday trash pickup
All pickups will be pushed back a day. Please be advised this is weather permitting.