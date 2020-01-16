Vermilion Parish Police Jurors sworn in

Some new faces are joining familiar ones on the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.

The 14 members of the police jury took their respective oaths during a meeting Monday night.

Returning to office are Paul Bourgeois Jr. (District 7), Dane Hebert (District 1), Wayne Touchet (District 5), Ronald Darby (District 4), Brent Landry (District 3), Sandrus Stelly (District 13), Ronald Menard (District 10), Errol Domingues (District 8), Mark Poche (District 6) and Jason Picard (District 2).

New to the jury will be Chad Vallo (District 14), Scott Broussard (District 11), Chad Lege (District 9) and Dexter Callahan (District 12).

Hebert will serve as Police Jury President. The jury also elected Bourgeois to serve as Vice President.