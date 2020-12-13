Vermilion Parish Parish Teachers of the Year named

This year has been full of challenges for everyone.

That is certainly true for teachers, who are working to do things that have never been done.

Something that is done every year by the Vermilion Parish School System naming Teachers of the Year. Seventh Ward’s Angie Detraz has been named the Vermilion Parish Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Erath Middle’s Nicole Toups has been honored as the Vermilion Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year and Gueydan High’s Sheri Istre has earned Vermilion Parish High School Teacher of the Year.

“Congratulations to our Vermilion Parish Teachers of the Year,” Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler said. “Congrats to all our winners at the school and parish level.”

Byler and members of the central office traveled to each school to surprise this year’s winners.

“I feel very excited and humbled by receiving this award! It was such a nice surprise to end my school week!,” Detraz exclaimed.

Detraz, who has taught for 14 years, and has been at Seventh Ward since 2017, is right where she wants to be as a Pre-K teacher.

“I love teaching Pre-K and feel privileged to be part of their introduction to learning,” Detraz said. “My goal each year is to make sure each child in my class feels safe, special and experiences success daily.

“I’m always looking for new and fun ways to keep the children motivated and excited about learning.”

Istre couldn’t believe it when Byler and the groups walked into her classroom to deliver the good news.

“Winning Vermilion Parish High School Teacher of the Year is surreal!,” Istre exclaimed. “In the seven years I have taught in the parish, I have met and worked with some of the best teachers in the state of Louisiana; teachers I look up to and admire for their dedication and innovative thinking.

“To be selected to represent these teachers and our school district is the greatest honor I have received in my 21 years as an educator.”

There are traits that Istre has developed in those years that helped bring her to this level.

“I believe the traits that helped me win this award,” Istre said, “are having empathy and compassion for my students, an unwavering dedication to my school, and a strong sense of community here in Gueydan and Vermilion Parish. I strive to keep a positive attitude and be proactive in all that I do. Also, having extremely dedicated, motivating, hardworking leadership at both the school and parish level have inspired me to work hard to be the best educator and person I can be.”

Being an educator is a mission for Istre.

“Teaching is not a job in which you fill students’ heads with facts and figures,” Istre said. “It is a calling in which we strive to help our students become successful, contributing, responsible members of society.”

Like her peers, the presentation of the award caught Toups pleasantly off guard.

“Being named Vermilion Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year has been quite a surprise!,” Toups said. “I am honored and humbled by my peers for first selecting me at the school level, and then to be chosen at a parish level has been just surreal. My VPSB superiors pulled off this announcement perfectly. I was totally caught off guard and overwhelmed with emotion. Thank you to all involved with the selection and awarding processes! I am so appreciative and blessed beyond measure.”

Toups said she gets to interact with some pretty cool kids and grow with the best coworkers and administrators in the parish! Over the years, I’ve been truly privileged to teach her favorite subject in the entire world: American History.

“My love for our country’s history, along with being a military mom, only intensifies my passion in relaying our nation’s past through various voices and interpretations,” Toups said.

In addition, Toups said working in her profession throws much prospective on how a person can positively or negatively navigate the success of others.

“For me personally, Toups said, “this has been my mission for my students, as well as, relationships with my coworkers. Keeping a positive outlook, lending a compassionate ear, and offering words of encouragement have always helped my students in wanting to strive for success!”

Every morning, when she enters her classroom, Toups tries to recite her favorite Maya Angelou poem:

“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas lights. I’ve learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you’ll miss them when they’re gone from your life. I’ve learned that making a “living” is not the same thing as making a “life” . I’ve learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance. I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back. I’ve learned that whenever I decided something with an open heart, I usually make the right decision. I’ve learned that even when I have pains, I don’t have to be one. I’ve learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back. I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”. ~Maya Angleou

“The last sentence is my classroom mantra,” Toups said. “Building respect, relationships, and communication have always worked for me, and I intend to continue do so. If my students feel like they can come to me for any reason, be it school or personal, then I’ve succeeded in my mission! Teaching middle school is difficult for both teachers and students- It’s a time period of change, transition, and evolution.

“Showing the kids that I care and that I’m invested in their growth both go a long way.”