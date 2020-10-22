Vermilion Parish Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center will reopen for Hurricanes Delta, Laura Survivors

BATON ROUGE — A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will reopen in Vermilion parish on Oct. 22 to help Hurricane Delta and Laura survivors.

All current DRCs in Acadia, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes are open to serve both storm’s survivors. A feature of these centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Louisianans to have documents scanned into their case file.

The drive-thru center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive and return documents through the car window.

No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru center is located at:

LSU Agriculture Center 1105 W. Port St. Abbeville, LA 70510

Additional DRCs are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, click on egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or on a smart phone you can text 43362 and type DRC (Your Zip Code), for example: DRC 01234.

Survivors don’t have to visit a DRC, if your home or business had losses from the storms you can get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process, or check the status of their application by logging into their account or submitting information by:

• Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

• Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov/.

• To receive a link to download the FEMA app (depending on your device):

o Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

o Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362 Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

The U.S. Small Business Administration operates a virtual business recovery center online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. For assistance completing an SBA application, call 800-659-2955 (TTY at 800-877-8339) or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/hurricane-delta.