Vermilion Parish 4-H Jr. Livestock Show, Sale totals more than $132,800

The 46th Annual Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was a great success. It involved 178 young people who exhibited over 254 head of livestock (beef, sheep, goats, dairy, swine) and 84 poultry entries. This event is organized by the LSU AgCenter Extension Service and was held January 17-18, at the Cecil McCrory Exhibit Building in Abbeville. A large crowd was on hand to witness the skills of these 4-H’ers and to view the extensive exhibition of the highest quality stock in Vermilion Parish.

The sale of market animals totaled $132,865.25, of which $5,400.00 was raised for the Vermilion 4-H Foundation. A total of 63 market hogs sold with an average of $6.78 per pound, 22 market lambs sold with an average of $7.48 per pound, 5 commercial heifers sold with an average of $2,260.00 per head, and 2 market goats sold for an average of $8.00 per pound.

The Champion Market Hog Awards are sponsored by Kenneth and Darlene Primeaux. The Overall Grand Champion Market Hog and Overall Vermilion Bred Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Kennedy Marceaux of Rene Rost Middle School. The Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog and Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Hog was exhibited by Katie Domingue of Erath High and purchased by Abbeville Electric for $5.75 per pound. Reserve Champion Market Hog Awards were sponsored by First South Farm Credit.

The Overall Grand Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was exhibited by Emily Vidalier or Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. It was sold to Broussard Brothers for $11.00 per pound. The award for Overall Champion Lamb was sponsored in memory of J. G. (Ken Broussard). Bradyn Bearb of F.I.-E.B. Elementary exhibited the Overall Reserve Champion and the Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb. It was purchased by Dustin Guillory and Bobby Kerwin of Raven Flo, Inc., for $ 13.50 per pound. This award is sponsored in memory of Fred Zaunbrecher by Hugh and Sherry Zaunbrecher.

The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Kole Cantonwine of ARCH 4-H Club. It was purchased by G & H Outdoor Store for $ 4.00 per pound. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Justin Cormier of Meaux Elementary and purchased by Kimble Sagrera with Edward Jones Investments.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Years Old (Buckle sponsored in memory of Jane Menard) -----1st place & Belt Buckle Winner, Hogun Sherman, Dozier Elementary; 2nd place, Hagen Guidry, F.I.-E.B. Elementary ; 3rd place, Camille Marceaux, Kaplan Elementary; 4th place, Riley Duhon, Kaplan Elementary; and 5th place, Cooper Miller, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

11-12 Years Old (Buckle sponsored by Dewey Domingues, Southern Sugar)(2 splits) -----1st place & Belt Buckle winner, Paityn Martin, Rene Rost Middle; 1st, Lane Turnley, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd, Everette Hulin, Erath Middle School; 2nd, Hallie Primeaux, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd, Addyson Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 3rd, Owen Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle; 4th, Emily-Grace Roden, Rene Rost Middle; 4th, Chaos LaShare, Erath Middle School; 5th, Braxton Duhon, Rene Rost Middle School; and 5th, Allie Falgout, Erath Middle School.

13-14 Years Old (Buckle sponsored by Dronet’s Floor Gallery)-----1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Riley LaCoste, Erath Middle School; 2nd place, Kennedy Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd place, Ellie Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle; 4th place, Leighton Turnley, Rene Rost Middle; and 5th place, Lane Primeaux, Rene Rost Middle School.

15 & 16 Years Old-----(Buckle sponsored by Brady & Alicia Domingue and Savoy Electric Co.) 1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Katie Domingue, Erath High; 2nd place, Mallory Meaux, Kaplan High School; 3rd place, Amelia Detraz, Vermilion Catholic High School; 4th place, Carter Broussard, Erath High; 5th place, Kayleigh Istre, Harvest Time Christian Academy.

17 Years and Older----(Buckle sponsored by G & H Outdoor Store) 1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Gabrielle Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 2nd place, Ann-Marie Lange, Vermilion Catholic High School; 3rd place, Briana Robinson, Kaplan High School; 4th place, Cyla Covalt, Erath High School; 5th place, Gabe Guilbeaux, Erath High School.

BREEDING SWINE:

The Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was a Yorkshire Gilt, shown by Katie Domingue or Erath High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt was a Berkshire Gilt shown by Katie Domingue of Erath High. Lane Demette of F.I.-E.B. Elementary showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt. Cooper Miller of F.I.-E.B. Elementary showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt.

The Commercial Breeding Gilt awards were sponsored by Diamond G Meats. All Breeding Gilt Awards were sponsored by Wayne and Rhonda Miller.

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP:

9-11 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored by Ethan Goutierrez in memory of his Dad, Garrett Goutierrez and Grandfather, Ned Goutierrez) - 1st, Emily Vidalier, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 2nd, Asa Guidry, Gueydan High School; 3rd, Coleen Perrin, Rene Rost Middle School; 4th, Addisyn Meaux, Kaplan Elementary; and Lane Goutierrez, Dozier Elementary.

12-14 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored in Memory of Guy LeDoux) - 1st, Ava Breaux, Gueydan High; 2nd; Ava Petry, Rene Rost Middle School; 3rd, Ava Petry, Rene Rost Middle School; 4th, Kaylee Trahan, Rene Rost Middle School; and 5th, Chaos LaShare, Erath Middle School.

15 Years and Older: (Buckle sponsored by Benny Goutierrez, Benny G’s Feed & Farm Supply) - 1st, Ethan Goutierrez, Erath High; 2nd, Lexi Stelly, Kaplan High.

BREEDING SHEEP:

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Ewe was shown by Emily Vidalier of F.I.-E. B. Elementary. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Ewe was shown by Bradyn Bearb of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. These awards were sponsored by Marceaux Farm - Rixby, Rita, and Harold Marceaux.

The Champion Breeding Ram was shown by Jonathan Housend of Rene Rost Middle School. Corey and Shannon Vidalier sponsored the Champion Breeding Ram Award.

GOAT SHOWMANSHIP: (Buckle sponsored by Ayla Baugh)

Winners in the 13 and under Goat Showmanship were: 1st, Kobe Earnest, Erath Middle School; 2nd, Gracyn Meaux, North Vermilion Middle School; 3rd, Mathiew Breaux, Maltrait Memorial Catholic School; 4th, Cheyanne Earnest, LeBlanc Elementary; 5th Kole Cantonwine, ARCH.

Goat Showmanship winners in the 14 years and older category were: 1st, Morgan Breaux, Maltrait Memorial Catholic School; 2nd, Katie Romero, Kaplan High; 3rd, Hannah Scroggins, North Vermilion High School; 4th, Karli Broussard, Kaplan High and 5th, Collin Hulin, North Vermilion Middle School.

The Overall Champion Goat Showman was Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School.

BREEDING GOATS:

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Buck was shown by Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School. The Reserve Champion Breeding Buck was shown by Ethan Weygand of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Buck was shown by Slade Hollier of Kaplan High School.

The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe was shown by Ethan Weygand of Kaplan High School. Ethan Weygand also showed the Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe. Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe.

The Champion Commercial Doe was shown by Katie Romero Of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion Commercial Doe was shown by Gracyn Meaux of North Vermilion Middle School. All awards for the breeding and market goat classes were sponsored by Ayla Baugh.

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Years Old (Sponsored in Memory of Teenie Man and Florine Hebert –---- 1st and Buckle Winner was Jillian Hebert of Jesse Owens Elementary, 2nd, Emily Vidalier of F.I.-E.B. Elementary; and 3rd, Ridge Andrus of Meaux Elementary; and 4th, Rain Housend of Kaplan Elementary School.

11-12 Years Old (Buckle sponsored in memory of Freddie LeMaire, Jr. by The Gaspard Family and Scottie Lemaire)----- 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Isaac Duhon, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 2nd, Alyssa Gaspard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 3rd, Jillian Broussard, North Vermilion Middle School; 4th, Colten Esthay, Rene Rost Middle School; and 5th, Shawnee Ross, North Vermilion Middle School.

13-14 Years Old-----(Buckle sponsored by Red Angel Ventures, LLC) 1st, and Belt Buckle Winner, Tayler Guidry, At-Large Member; 2nd, Morgan Meaux, Kaplan High School; 3rd, Lane Frederick, Abbeville High School; 4th, Grant Vaughn, Mt. Carmel Elementary; and 5th, Braden Deculus, North Vermilion High School.

15 -16 Years Old----- (Buckle sponsored in memory of Gary Mayard by his daughters Jessa and Gina and grandchildren, Ava Grace, Manning and Reese)-(1st Split)--1st Max Hargrave, Kaplan High School; 2nd, Lillie Thibodeaux, Vermilion Catholic High School; 3rd, Kayleigh Istre, Harvest Time Christian School; 4th, Celine Auzenne, North Vermilion High School; and 5th, Ty Hebert, Kaplan High School.

17 & Older---- 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Hannah Reed, North Vermilion High School; 2nd, McKenzie Duhon, Kaplan High School; 3rd, Maggie Mouton, Abbeville High School; 4th, Fallon Lege, Vermilion Catholic High School; and 5th, Jonathan Theriot, Vermilion Catholic High School.

The Denise Gastal Memorial Award for Overall Champion Beef Showman was won by Isaac Duhon of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary.

BREEDING BEEF SHOW

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Emily Vidalier of F.I.-E.B Elementary School. The Overall Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Grant Hardin of ARCH 4-H Club. The Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was shown by Grant Hardin of ARCH 4-H Club. Commercial heifer awards were sponsored by Chad Dartez Trucking and LeMaire Cattle Company.

Awards for the Grey Brahman breed were sponsored in memory of Bryan Veazey by the Bryan Veazey Family. The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Alyssa Gaspard of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Max Hargrave of Kaplan High.

The Champion Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Ty Hebert of Kaplan High School. Isaac Duhon exhibited the Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Colten Esthay of Rene Rost Middle School.

The Champion and Reserve Champion Red Brahman Bull awards were sponsored by Craig and Carleen Frederick. Hannah Reed of North Vermilion High showed the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull. Luke Hebert of Abbeville High showed the Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull.

Calvin and Lorraine LeBouef sponsored the Red Brahman Heifer awards. Isaac Duhon of F.I.-E.B. Elementary exhibited the Grand Champion Red Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion Red Brahman Heifer was shown by Issac Duhon of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. McKenzie Duhon of Kaplan High School showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer. Alyssa Gaspard of F.I.-E.B. Elementary showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer.

The AOB Brahman Influence awards were sponsored by Tim and Gwen Broussard. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Abbie Mouton of Abbeville High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large member. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Jillian Broussard of North Vermilion Middle School.

The Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Maggie Mouton of Abbeville High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was exhibited by Tayler Guidry, At-Large member. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Ty Detraz of J. H. Williams Middle School.

The AOB Non-Brahman Influence show awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Jonathan Theriot of Vermilion Catholic High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Grant Hardin of ARCH 4-H Club.

The Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Braden Deculus of North Vermilion High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Kayleigh Istre of Harvest Time Christian Academy. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Celine Auzenne of North Vermilion High School.

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP:

The buckle for Dairy Showman was sponsored by Planters Rice Mill.

13 & Under Dairy Showman: 1st Jillian Broussard, North Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Ashly Leyva, F.I-E.B. Elementary; and 3rd, Olivia Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

14 & Over Dairy Showman: 1st, Max Hargrave, Kaplan High School and 2nd, Adrian Carlin, Kaplan High School

The 1st and Overall Champion Dairy Showman was Max Hargrave, Kaplan High School.

BREEDING DAIRY

The Dairy Show awards were sponsored by Wilhelm Farms, Ed and Susan Wilhelm.

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Dairy Cow was shown by Olivia Stelly of F.I.-E.B. Elementary School. The Overall Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of Kaplan High School.

POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Awards for the 14 and Over Poultry showmanship were donated by Ricky Bearb. Results were: 1st, Katherine Matte, Gueydan High School; 2nd, Jason Freeman, North Vermilion Middle School; 3rd, Hannah Scroggins, North Vermilion High School; 4th, Ahlia Trahan, Kaplan High School; and 5th, Haiden Davidson, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

Awards for the 13 and Under Poultry showmanship were donated by Al and Leisa Lee. Results were: 1st, Kinsey Waits, North Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Evelyn Primeaux, ARCH; 3rd, Jace Freeman, North Vermilion Middle School; 4th, Kloe’ Broussard, LeBlanc Elementary; 5th, Olivia Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 6th, Haiden Davidson, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 7th, Alyssa Gaspard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 8th, Francisco Leyva, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 9th, Ellie Primeaux, ARCH; and 10th, Lane Demette, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

POULTRY SHOW:

Lanie Farms, Al and Darla Lanie, sponsored the awards for the Poultry Show. Winning Best of Show with his White Plymouth Rock and Reserve Best of Show with his White Leghorn was Jace Freeman of North Vermilion Middle School.

The Vermilion 4-H livestock exhibitors would also like to thank the following show sponsors: Vermilion Parish Police Jury; Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau; Vermilion Parish School Board, Vermilion Rice Growers Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlewomen’s Association, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service.

It is the policy of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service that no person shall be subjected to discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability. If you would like more information on the 4-H Livestock program, contact Hilton Waits at hwaits@agcenter.lsu.edu or Natalie McElyea-Chittenden at nmcelyea@agcenter.lsu.edu or call the office at 337-898-4335.