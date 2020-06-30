Vermilion Parish’s unemployment rate second lowest in Acadiana at 10.6%

BATON ROUGE – While the state unemployment average is 13 percent, the good news is that Vermilion Parish’s unemployment rate is well below that and is one of the lowest in Acadiana.

As of this week, Vermilion Parish’s unemployment rate is 10.6 which is the second lowest out of an eight-parish area in Acadiana.

The lowest is Cameron Parish at 7.9 percent, followed by Vermilion and then Acadia Parish (10.7).

The highest unemployment average in Acadiana is St. Mary Parish at 13.9 percent. Iberia Parish is second at 13.3 percent.

Lafayette Parish’s rate is 11.5 percent.

Here are the state’s employment rates throughout the region.

• Alexandria: 9.2 percent, up from 4.6 percent in May 2019, but down from 9.9 percent from April.

• Baton Rouge: 11.8 percent, up from 3.9 percent in May 2019, but down from 13.0 percent from April.

• Hammond: 16.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent in May 2019, but down from 17.1 percent from April.

• Houma: 10.9 percent, up from 4.2 percent in May 2019, but down from 12.4 percent from April.

• Lafayette: 11.6 percent, up from 4.3 percent from May 2019, but down from 13.0 percent from April.

• Lake Charles: 13.1 percent, up from 3.6 percent in May 2019, but down from 14.2 percent from April.

• Monroe: 10.8 percent, up from 4.8 percent in May 2019, but down from 11.7 percent from April.

• New Orleans: 16.4 percent, up from 4.0 percent in May 2019, but down from 19.0 percent from April.

• Shreveport: 12.5 percent, up from 4.6 percent in May 2019, but down from 13.1 percent from April.