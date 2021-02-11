Vermilion Catholic holds ACT prep day

Vermilion Catholic strives for academic excellence.

In preparation for its students’ education, both on the high school level and the secondary level, the success on the ACT test opens the doors for acceptance into colleges and universities of their choice.

On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, all students at Vermilion Catholic

participated in an ACT Test Prep Day. The students completed practice tests in English, Math, Science, and Social Studies. Upon completion, the students were given the correct answers followed by a discussion with the teacher on why some answers were correct and others were incorrect.

The students also had a session with their Theology teachers on ACT Pointers. These were test-taking strategies to be used for each subject area on the ACT test. Other teachers completed a session on vocabulary used on the ACT test.

Many of VC’s students completed the ACT Test on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Our goal is to provide resources for our students in order for them to continue their education with scholarship assistance as they pursue their chosen career path.