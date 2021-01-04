VC students head back to campus on Monday

When school began on Monday after two weeks off because of the holidays, Vermilion Catholic welcomed all of its students back on campus. In contrast, public high schools and middle schools will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule.

For the last few weeks, high school students at VC have been learning at home with Chromebooks’ help.

VC Principal Mike Guilbeaux made the decision Wednesday morning to have everyone return to campus on Jan. 4.

“I thought about waiting another week after the holidays, but then I thought how would delaying it another week help? After praying about it, we decided to go back to face to face learning.”

Guilbeaux said the best way for a student to learn is by being in the classroom.

Guilbeaux said the school would continue to practice the safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Public school students will have to wait two weeks before going back into the classroom every day.

When the students return on Monday, public high schools and middle schools will be using a hybrid schedule for the next two weeks.

Superintendent Tommy Byler said middle school and high school students would be on a hybrid schedule until Jan. 18.

After the Martin Luther King Holiday, Byler has plans to stop the hybrid schedule and have all of the students back on campus.

“We need to get as much face to face time with students and teachers that we can,” said Byler on why he is bringing back the students onto the campus.

“We will continue to monitor the data throughout the remainder of the year and made adjustments where necessary,” Byler said.