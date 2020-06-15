Upon recommendation of Vermilion Parish School Board, Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon announces Scholarship recipient of Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon is happy to announce that Nikki LeBlanc of Vermilion Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

LeBlanc is a 2020 graduate of Erath High School and resides in Erath. She plans to attend LSU in Baton Rouge and pursue Early Childhood Education as a field of study. She is the daughter of Pamela Dugas LeBlanc and the late Carl Joe LeBlanc.

The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where a sheriff is an affiliate of the program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making selections for Sheriffs’ scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana, scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state, and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in 64 parishes throughout the state.

Lane William Toups of Erath High School and Sarah A. Guidry of Gueydan High have been named as the alternates so that in the event the recipient is unable to take advantage of the scholarship award, the alternate (first and or second) can do so, according to Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon.

In closing Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon said “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Vermilion Parish’s Honorary Members.”