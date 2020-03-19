Update: Department of Health confirms additional COVID-19 related deaths

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10.

A 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House died today.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick