Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish

WASHINGTON – At approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 4, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 182 in St. Landry Parish.

The crash took the life of 30-year-old Edward Joshua Guidry of Lafayette.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Guidry was driving a 2012 Toyota RAV4 SUV South on LA 182 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the roadway. Upon doing so, the SUV overturned and came to rest partially submerged, upside down in Bayou Boeuf.

Guidry was partially ejected due to being unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers witness, firsthand, the effects crash forces have on motor vehicles and the devastating effects of those forces on the human body. While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body. Properly worn seat belts also help to keep the occupants of vehicles in their seat and protect the head and spine. Please be a responsible driver, obey speed limits, drive sober, buckle up, and avoid all distractions.

Troop I has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2020.