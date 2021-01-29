Texas man booked in connection to vehicle burglaries in Vermilion Parish

A Texas man allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries is now behind bars.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, on Jan. 23, Tyler Burkholder, 23 , of Texas, was arrested in connection to at least nine vehicle burglaries in Vermilion Parish

Burkholder is currently incarcerated in the St. Landry Correctional Facility on charges directly linked to the vehicle burglaries in Vermilion Parish. An arrest warrant for illegal possession of stolen items in the amount of $75,000 has been issued for Burkholder and additional charges will be forthcoming.

Sheriff Couvillon also stated that on Monday Jan. 25, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Detectives were able to recover a Honda Big Red side-by-side and Honda Foreman 500 4x4 from a residence in Lafayette Parish that had been reported stolen from Vermilion Parish. The investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending in both Vermilion and Lafayette parish.

Finally, on Jan. 27, 2021 Detectives were able to recover a stolen Kubota skid steer loader reported stolen from Beaumont, Texas and a suspect has been identified. An arrest warrant is in the process of being obtained and an arrest is expected.