TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH Lafayette High STUDENT

CROWLEY — A Lafayette High teacher and resident of Crowley has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirmed that Emily Nova Pace, 24, of the 500 block of North Avenue J, was issued a misdemeanor summons on March 6. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student from Lafayette High School.

The alleged offense reportedly occurred at Pace’s residence in Crowley.

The age of the victim was not available nor was it clear if the student was directly taught by Pace.