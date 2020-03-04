Task Force makes 10 arrests for multiple drug offenses in Vermilion Parish

According to Drew David, the Public Information Officer and Task Force Commander for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Jan. 27, Skyler Briggs, 34, of Abbeville, was arrested in Abbeville after a search warrant was executed on a vehicle he was operating. Briggs was charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II, (Adderall), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule III, (Lortab), and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile.

On Jan. 31, Kimberly Miller, 40, of Abbeville, was arrested in Abbeville for Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV, (Clonazepam)

On Feb. 3, Joseph Morris Jr., 32, of Abbeville, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence. Morris was subsequently charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule V, (Promethazine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving drug proceeds, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a Juvenile and Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

On Feb. 6, Jacob Smith, 28, of Maurice, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule IV, (Clonazepam), Introduction of Contraband into a penal facility.

On Feb. 7, David Menard, 39, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule III, (Anabolic Steroids),and Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine).

On Feb. 7, Crystal Breaux, 38, of Gueydan was arrested in Gueydan for Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)

On Feb. 12, Shaun Green, 38, of Delcambre, was arrested in Delcambre on several narcotics warrants. Upon arrest Green was found to be in possession of more suspected illegal narcotics and was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II, (Hydrocodone), and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a School Zone.

On Feb. 17, Nyles Philips, 31, was arrested in Abbeville after assisting Agents with Probation and Parole. As a result of the operation, Phillips was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

On Feb. 27, Shelby Gaspard, 19, of Coushatta, La., was arrested after assisting Maurice Police Department with a stolen vehicle complaint. Gaspard was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Feb. 27, Richard Perez, 22, of Rayne, was arrested after assisting Maurice Police Department with a stolen vehicle complaint. Gaspard was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, Maurice and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force.

