Suspect Identified in Crowley Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:25am

CROWLEY — On December 7, 2020, the Crowley Police Department requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Crowley police officer.
The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 5:00 p.m., an incident occurred at a Crowley retail store which led to a police response. Upon contact with law enforcement, the involved suspect, identified as 39-year-old Charles Camp, fled the scene in a vehicle. During an interaction with police in an adjacent parking lot, Camp rammed a marked police vehicle and several other cars. As events unfolded, an officer with the Crowley Police Department discharged his service weapon but did not strike anyone.
Camp was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. He was released a short time later into the custody of the Crowley Police Department.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

