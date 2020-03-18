St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church will broadcast Mass online

St. Mary Magdalen Church sent out an email to all of its parishioner on the status of Mass.

From Fr. Louis Richard and Fr. Donald Bernard

“We will be posting a “Broadcast” of Daily Mass offered by Fr. Louie or Fr. Don here in our church. The Mass will be posted around 9 a.m. daily on our Church website and also our Facebook page.

“Also, we will soon notify you of available times during the week for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Office hours will be reduced and are intended for “urgent needs only” during this time. Due to the ban on gathering together for prayer, any Funeral needing to take place will be a Graveside Service with immediate family only. A Memorial Mass in Church will be scheduled at a later time after this crisis. Weddings are being postponed and rescheduled even as we speak.

“We are truly in uncharted waters. As strong devoted Catholics, we have centered our lives around the Eucharist. This temporary suspension of Masses does not prevent us from honoring and adoring our Lord. Therefore, our church will be open during normal hours for private prayer and veneration. Our Adoration Chapel is also open and available 24-7. A security entrance code is required in the evenings. Ask at the office for that code.”