Sister of man shot says he suffered from PTSD

Scarlett Brown said she was seeking help for her brother, Dwight Brown, because he wasa suffering from PTSD, a mental health condition triggered by terrifying events, after serving 10 years in the U.S. Army with Iraq tours.

Hours before Dwight Brown was shot and killed by law enforcement in Abbeville, she had filled out the proper paperwork at the coroner’s office to get him help.

“I had just gone to seek help for him as he had been having some rough days,” Scarlett said. “He was a father of two boys, son, brother, and friend of many. He was loved and had a heart of gold. “

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.

Dwight Brown was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when a Vermilion Parish Sheriff Deputy and Abbeville Police officers attempted to serve an order of protective custody at Brown’s home.

An order of protective custody is a document signed by a judge or coroner, used to commit a person with mental health problems or substance abuse issues to a treatment facility or the coroner’s officer for an immediate examination and treatment. The order can be requested by law enforcement or another “credible person,” such as a relative if they believe the person is “in need of immediate treatment to protect the person or others from physical harm,” according to Louisiana law.

During the shooting exchange, a Sheriff’s deputy was also shot and taken to a Lafayette hospital, where the deputy is expected to recover. The Louisiana State Police has not released the name of the deputy that was shot.

Brown’s residence was in the 1300 block of Greene Avenue and Schlessinger Street.

A body camera and dash-camera footage show the officers arriving at Brown’s home.

Shortly after arrival, the deputy and officers came under fire from the suspect and they took cover at a patrol vehicle. The deputy was then struck by one of the shots from the suspect. As Brown stood in the roadway allegedly aiming a rifle at the deputy and officers, the deputy returned fire, striking and fatally wounding the suspect, the Louisiana State Police said.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the scene. The shooting is an active investigation and updates will be released as they become available.

Brown, an Abbeville High graduate, was four years older than Scarlett.

She said that over the last two months, her brother’s illness was getting worse. She saw him have good days and bad days. However, the last two weeks, Dwight Brown was having more bad days than good days, she said.

“He was not himself,” said Scarlett. “I called our mom, and I mentioned to her that we should try to get him some help.”