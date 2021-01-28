Sheriff’s Office updates case of two dead dogs found in Vermilion Parish: Man said he shot dogs after they attacked his chickens

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Drew David, on the morning of Jan. 27, a deputy noticed two dead dogs discarded in a wooded area while patrolling Chaisson Road within the parish.

The deputy’s preliminary investigation showed the dogs had possibly died of gunshot wounds. Animal control was subsequently called out to the scene. Deputies were able to locate and speak to the owner of the dogs who stated that he let the dogs loose sometime Sunday evening and had not seen them since that time. The owner went on to say that the dogs were known to roam the area. When the dogs had not returned he made contact with the pound in an attempt to locate his dogs but was told they were not there.

Deputies continued the investigation. They were able to make contact with a male subject who advised that he was in fact the one who shot both dogs. The subject stated to the officers that the dogs were on his property in his chicken cages (which was confirmed by an independent witness) attacking his chickens. When he exited his house and approached the dogs, he noticed they had already killed several of his chickens.

The subject explained that he shot the dogs to stop their aggression toward his chickens. He said that’s when they became aggressive toward him forcing him to shoot again. He stated that when the dogs were shot they were both still on his property, and after shooting the dogs he discarded them in another area.

The case is being sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of possible charges being filed.