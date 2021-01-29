Sheriff’s Office recognizes Deputy David Trahan on his retirement

Sheriff Mike Couvillon recently had the honor to recognize Deputy David Trahan for his years of service to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Trahan said he always had a desire to work in law enforcement, and while working for South Central Bell he began that journey of a long successful career under Sheriff Ray Lemaire in 1989 as a reserve deputy.

As a Level Three Reserve, he spent many hours patrolling with several Road Deputies, all serving as his training officers. He learned how to answer calls, fill out reports, work accidents, and serve the people of Vermilion Parish with pride.

Trahan spent many hours taking classes, receiving his certifications in fire arms, first aid, and CPR which qualified him to move up to a Level Two Reserve. As a level two officer, Trahan became proficient in report writing, and working public security. But again this wasn’t enough for him.

In December of 1990, Trahan became a Level One Reserve. He was able to patrol the parish with the same level and responsibilities of a full time patrol deputy. Through his determination and willingness to train and learn, Trahan became more proficient in all aspects of law enforcement. Through his dedication, he worked his way up through the ranks to became the Commander of the reserve division and acquired instructor certifications in PR-24 and Defensive Tactics.

In 2007, Sheriff Mike Couvillon offered Trahan a full-time position with the Sheriff’s Department as the first Motor Cycle Officer in the department’s history. David completed Motor Officer training and in January of 2008 he became a full time Deputy.

Trahan’s duties included Motor Cycle Officer, Process Server, and SRT Team Member in charge of coordination of essential equipment and training assistant. He continued as a Defensive Tactics, PR-24, and Expandable Baton Instructor, along with being certified as a Simunitions Instructor, Safety Officer, and an Armorer Certified rifle technician. David has taught hunter safety for the last 32 years and received his School Resource Officer Certification where he began to assist with firearms trainings for both reserve and full time deputies.

Trahan credits both Sheriff Ray LeMaire and Sheriff Mike Couvillon for allowing him the chance to serve the public for over 33 years alongside a group of men and women in uniform that became his family; the family everyone knows as TEAM VPSO.

Although he will treasure his years with the Sheriff’s Department, he is definitely looking forward to the relaxation and enjoyment retirement will bring. He will always cherish the bond and friendships formed along his 33 year journey, many of which he considers his brothers and sisters in his “forever thin blue line family”.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside David for decades. His strict adherence to loyalty, service, and family coupled with his genuine kindness and willingness to help his fellow man is what makes for an outstanding Deputy Sheriff. I can think of no one better to mentor young Sheriff Deputies. We certainly will miss him in his retirement years and we wish him the best, but there is also part of me that hopes he gets bored and comes around to visit TEAM VPSO,” Colonel Kirk J. Frith said.

“Being a deputy Sheriff is not easy,” Sheriff Couvillon said. “It requires a lot of sacrifice; shift work, holidays, weekends, missing a lot of special days with your children, and suiting up to put your life on the line if need be. As a Sheriff, every once in a while you have the pleasure of hiring a person that truly and sincerely loves his/her job on a level that is off the scale. To see this type of service with a smile day in and day out, regardless of what else may be going on is something rare. David brought this type of joy to the people around him every day at work. I think I speak for a lot of deputies when I say we miss having him around. I wish the very best for him and his family in his retirement years.”