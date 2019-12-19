Article Image Alt Text

Several from Vermilion Parish take part in McNeese State Fall graduation ceremony

Thu, 12/19/2019 - 9:19am

McNeese State University awarded 628 degrees to 618 graduates at the university’s two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 14, at the new Health and Human Performance Education Complex.
Fall 2019 graduates from Vermilion Parish are:

Abbeville
Nia A. Cole, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joanna M. Pillette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Andrew G. Vallot, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

Erath
Drake M. Guidry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Krysta N. McMullen, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

Gueydan
Anna A. Lafosse, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General

Kaplan
Andrew J. Champagne, Associate of General Studies
Lydia Marie Doucet, Associate of General Studies
Kody Alec Romero, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Ava Marie Briolo Simmons, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
Austin T. Simon, Bachelor of Science in

