Several from Vermilion Parish take part in McNeese State Fall graduation ceremony

McNeese State University awarded 628 degrees to 618 graduates at the university’s two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 14, at the new Health and Human Performance Education Complex.

Fall 2019 graduates from Vermilion Parish are:

Abbeville

Nia A. Cole, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Joanna M. Pillette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Andrew G. Vallot, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

Erath

Drake M. Guidry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Krysta N. McMullen, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

Gueydan

Anna A. Lafosse, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General

Kaplan

Andrew J. Champagne, Associate of General Studies

Lydia Marie Doucet, Associate of General Studies

Kody Alec Romero, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Ava Marie Briolo Simmons, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Austin T. Simon, Bachelor of Science in