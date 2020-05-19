Senior Highlight: Kaplan High School's Jasmine Broussard

Plans after high school?

I plan to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to further my education and ultimately earn a college degree.

Who is/was favorite teacher?

All of my teachers were amazing but my favorite teachers were Mr. Clayton Chauvin and Mr. Blake Touchet.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

Coach Amelia Broussard has had the greatest influence on me because she was not only a coach/teacher. She taught us life lessons and things that would later prepare us for life outside of school.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is Hidden Figures.

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

If I had the chance to have dinner with one person from history it would be my grandfather.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

If I could go back and give myself advice freshman year, I’d most definitely tell myself to study a little harder because that could be the difference between a 3.9 and a 4.0

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

My most memorable moment from senior year was our annual homecoming Lip Sync Battle. It was the one thing that made me realize that this was actually my last year with all of my classmates.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

There were so many people that I could count on to uplift my spirits when I was feeling down. So, I can’t really choose.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I see myself being spiritually, mentally, and financially successful.