Senior Highlight: Gueydan High's Kendra Lacomb

What are your plans after high school?

I will be attending Unitech in Lake Charles to become a massage therapist.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

My favorite teacher was Mrs. Shari Touchet, because she is always bringing the best out of me in and out of the classroom.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

My parents are the greatest influences on me because they never let me give up on the goals that I make and they are helping me become the best I can be.

What is your favorite movie?

Mulan

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

If I could have dinner with one person from history it would be Jesus Christ and thank him for all the blessings he has and will bless me with in the future.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

The advice that I would give my freshman self would be to never take anything for granted and always make the best of high school.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

My most memorable moment from my senior year was All school dances, homecoming week, and sports.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

The people that I would count on to uplift my spirits when I’m feeling down is Seth Richard, Cheyenne LaComb, and Emily LaComb

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I see myself owning my own massage business in my hometown Gueydan, Louisiana.