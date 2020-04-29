Senior Highlight: Gueydan High's Gabe Carlson

What are your plans after high school?

After high school I plan on attending McNeese State University where I plan on getting my bachelors degree in Agribusiness.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

My favorite teacher would have to be Coach Tim LeBlanc mainly because he’s up spirited and likes to clown around.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

The person who had the greatest impact on me would be my grandpa. Even though he can be a pain, he has taught me a lot of things that school could not.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is the Longest Yard.

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

I would have dinner with Desmond Doss because he was strong in his faith and fought for what he believed in.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

I would advise my freshman self to try a little harder in class.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

When I was announced as a first-team all state offensive lineman.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

I would count on my black lab Cifero to cheer me up.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully in ten years I will have a good job and will be starting my family.