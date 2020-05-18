Senior Highlight: Erath High's Seth Sonnier

What are your plans after high school?

I will attend Louisiana State University and major in Biological Sciences and minor in Business.

Who was your favorite teacher?

I do not have one favorite teacher. My favorites are Lauren Trahan, Kelsey Sikes, and Laurie Broussard because they always pushed me to try harder and to do better in school.

Who has had the greatest influence on you?

I had a lot of influential people in my life. The most influential person is Landon Boudreaux. He helped me to realize that I need to take what I want and to grab power when I see it.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is either Air Force One, Olympus Has Fallen, or White House Down.

If you had the chance to have dinner with one person from history who would it be?

I would love to meet George Washington. I love politics and I love how when people or a country was threatening him and his country, he went to war with them and he won. I always win what I want.

If you had the opportunity to go back in the past, what advice would you give your “freshman” self?

I would tell myself to enjoy every moment because high school goes by fast.

What was the most memorable moment from your senior year to date?

--Anything from band will always be my favorite moment from all of high school. Friday night lights with my friends in the stands will always be my best thing.

Who in your senior class you could always count on to uplift your spirits in you were down?

Any of my closest friends could help to bring me up when I’m down.

Where would you like to be in 10 years?

In 10 years, I will be in either a medical residency program, a dental residency program, or I will have just graduated law school and I will be setting up to become a lawyer.