Senior Highlight: Abbeville High’s Destiny Alarcon

What are your plans after high school?

After discovering my passion for babies, I have decided to major in Nursing, and will attend McNeese State University in the Fall.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

My favorite teacher is without a doubt Mr. Nagy. I appreciate how hard he worked to ensure his students were learning to retain the information, not just to pass a test.

Who has had the greatest influence on you, why?

Hands down my dad. Without him I would have never ended up in Abbeville, where I have done many wonderful things and made great friends.

What is your favorite movie?

The classic movie, “The Waterboy.” Not only do I love a good comedy, never would I have thought I would move to South Louisiana. Living here is nothing like the movie made it out to be!

If you had a chance to have dinner with one person from history, who would it be?

I would love to sit down with Florence Nightingale because she is the founder of modern Nursing.

If you could go back, what advice would you give “freshman” you?

Given the opportunity to go back in time I would tell my freshman self to stay focused no matter what because it will all work out in the end.

What was your most memorable moment from your senior year?

Well, beings the year we had... My most memorable moment was the first day I drove myself to school.

Who would you count on to uplift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

Ever since my sophomore year I have been very close to my volleyball coach, Ashly Boudreaux. No matter what my problem was she would hear me out, and always found a way to put a smile on my face.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself being successful in my Nursing career, owning my own home and vehicle, and settling down with a wonderful man.