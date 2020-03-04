Schools in Abbeville on partial lock down while police investigate possible threat
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:57am
All schools in the city of Abbeville are on partial lock down while detectives with the Abbeville Police Department investigate a possible threat.
According to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesman for the APD, there is no threat to a specific school within the city limits and this should not be cause for panic. Touchet said the investigation is a precaution.
Touchet said more information will be released once the investigation is completed.