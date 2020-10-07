Sandbags available in Abbeville, Delcambre and Erath

Sandbags are currently available in Abbeville and Erath as preparation for Hurricane Delta continues.

The City of Abbeville has sandbags to its citizens at the City Barn. The barn is located at 1811 Godchaux St. City workers are there to assist anyone in need.

Residents in Erath can get sandbags in front of Erath City Hall, located at 115 W. Edward St.

Sandbags are available to Delcambre residents at the North Landry Street and West Church Street.