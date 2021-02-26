Rockefeller Refuge to reopen to public on March 1

Some public areas of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge will reopen Monday (March 1) the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. The refuge has been closed due to severe damage caused by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 29, 2020.

Although many public fishing areas, including piers and boat docks, will reopen Monday, there are some areas that remain closed or restricted because of ongoing repairs. Signage identifying those areas will be posted and users are asked to obey all restrictions. LDWF’s enforcement division will be monitoring the area.

“We’re glad that we’ll be able to open the refuge because we understand how much the public enjoys the great outdoor opportunities Rockefeller provides,’’ said Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Manager Scooter Trosclair. “However, the public must be aware there are still areas that we are still working to repair. It’s important the visitors heed the signs around the refuge warning them of the possible dangers.’’

Since 1983, regulated sport fishing has been permitted on certain parts of the refuge. Abundant fish and shellfish populations provide outstanding recreational opportunities to fishermen seeking shrimp, crab, red drum, speckled trout, black drum and largemouth bass, among others.

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, which consists of 71,000 acres, borders the Gulf of Mexico for 26.5 miles and extends inland toward the Grand Chenier ridge, a stranded beach ridge, six miles from the Gulf. For more information on Rockefeller, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/rockefeller-wildlife-refuge.