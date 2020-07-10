Pursuit ends with multiple charges for New Iberia man

​On July 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m., patrol officers of the Abbeville Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a Honda Accord after officers observed traffic violations.

Officers activated their overhead emergency lights and siren, and the vehicle failed to stop.​

​The vehicle led officers on a lengthy pursuit throughout residential neighborhood. The vehicle ended up running a four-way stop sign and struck a fully marked police unit which had its’ overhead emergency lights on. The collision caused the police unit to slide off of the roadway into a ditch, then flip completely over and land back on its wheels. The officer in the unit suffered minor injuries in the crash.

​​The crash also caused the suspect vehicle to spin until it came to a stop in the same yard that the police unit came to a rest in. Once the suspect vehicle came to a rest, the driver, identified as Journal Kelly of New Iberia, exited his vehicle and attempted to run away from officers on foot. After a foot chase, Kelly was apprehended by officers.

​Subsequent to his arrest, Kelly was searched. Officers located cocaine, a Hydrocodone pill and 122 counterfeit $20 bills. A search of Kelly’s vehicle resulted in officers locating a 7.62 caliber rifle. The rifle was run through N.C.I.C. and it was found to be confirmed as stolen out of Lafayette. Kelly was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was cleared by medical staff for incarceration. While Kelly was being medically cleared, officers received a phone call from the owner of the vehicle Kelly was driving. The owner stated that Kelly entered the home without permission, took the car keys and took the car without her permission.

Kelly was found to also have active warrants for his arrest in Abbeville for the charges of Illegal Use of Weapons, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone. In addition to being charged with the active warrants and several traffic violations, Kelly was booked on the following charges:

• Aggravated Flight from an Officer

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a C.D.S.

• Possession of Schedule II Drugs

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

• Resisting an Officer

• Theft of a Motor Vehicle

• Simple Burglary

• Negligent Injury

• Monetary Instrument Abuse (122 Counts)

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.