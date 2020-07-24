Article Image Alt Text

Maurice City Hall

Maurice closes city hall due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:48am

MAURICE — Maurice City hall will be closed through at least this coming Thursday.
According to Mayor Wayne Theriot, city hall will be closed from
Monday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 29 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
“We hope to re-open on Thursday, JULY 30,” Theriot said.
Payments may be dropped off in the drop box.
“Sorry for the inconvenience,” Theriot said. “We appreciate your understanding.”

