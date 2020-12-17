Man booked for Attempted 1st-degree murder in connection to shooting in city in November

​Abbeville Police has booked man in connection to a shooting in November.

On Nov. 7, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of N. East Street and Nugier Street in reference to shots being fired in the area.

​A subsequent investigation concluded that the victim and suspect had a verbal altercation on the roadway near the intersection of N. East Street and Nugier Street. During the altercation, the suspect, later

identified as Dejon Mikel Chargois of Abbeville, produced a firearm and fired it, striking the victim in the abdomen.

​The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries sustained in the shooting. Based on the investigation, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Mr. Chargois for the charges of Attempted 1st-Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

​​On Dec. 16, 2020 Chargois turned himself in to the Abbeville Police Department. Officers booked him on the charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

