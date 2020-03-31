Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for March 31
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.
As of noon on March 31, the Department reported 1,212 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 5,237 positive cases. This is a 30% increase since yesterday.
Hospitalization
A total of 1,355 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 438 patients require ventilation.
Deaths
The Department reports an additional 54 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 239 deaths. This is a 29% increase since yesterday. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age group tab. The ages of all deaths can be found here.
Below is what we know about the underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths to date, as of March 29:
Pulmonary (12%)
Cardiac (21%)
Diabetes (40%)
Chronic Kidney Disease (23%)
Chronic Liver Disease (2%)
Immunocompromised (4%)
Neurological (6%)
Obesity (25%)
No Underlying Conditions (3%)
Long-term care facilities
The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 40 long-term care facilities in the state. For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana.
Below is the current list of confirmed clusters. These facilities have been notified by the Department of Health.
Region 1
Bayside Health
Chateau de Notre Dame
Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center
Inspired Living Kenner
Jefferson Healthcare
Jo Ellen Smith Living Center
John Berchmans
Lambeth House
Marrero Health Care Center
Nouveau Marc
Poydras Home
River Palm Nursing and Rehab
Riverbend Nursing and Rehab
St. Jude's Nursing Home
St. Martin's Manor
St. Anthony's Nursing Home
St. Francis Villa Assisted Living
St. Joseph of Harahan
The Suites at Algiers Point
Vista Shores Assisted Living
Region 2
Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement
Flannery Oaks Guest House
Lakeview Manor Nursing Home
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen
Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home
St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home
Region 3
Chateau Saint James
Luling Living Center
Ormond Nursing and Care Center
South East Louisiana Veterans Home
Region 6
Colonial Nursing Home
Region 7
Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living
Montclair Park Assisted Living Center
Vivian Healthcare Center
Region 9
Belle Maison
Forest Manor
Green Briar Community Care
Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
Pontchartrain Health Care
St. Anthony's Gardens
A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.
Because of the sheer volume of cases, we will be sharing the updated number of clusters every day at noon. We will rely on facilities for reporting on the most up-to-date information. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.
Dashboard information
The LDH dashboard now includes a new feature allowing site visitors to view positive case data over time. Click the over time tab at the bottom of the dashboard.
Volunteers
Medical volunteers interested in volunteering should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov. Medical and non-medical volunteers 18 years of age and older are welcome.